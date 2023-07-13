Power outages, downed trees create problems in Lynchburg

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of power customers in Lynchburg are without power as of 6 p.m. Thursday during a thunderstorm cycle, according to Appalachian Power’s outage map.

At the same time, the Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services reports several streets with downed trees and power lines.

Travelers are advised to be extremely careful while out and about.

