Safety is at top of mind with storm chasing

(WDBJ) - Most people think of storm chasing as what they have seen on Youtube, TV shows, or in movies, where it’s all for a thrill and getting as close to the storm as possible. Nearly 15 students in the meteorology program at Virginia Tech took part in the annual Hokie Storm Chase this year, but not for a thrill. It’s for a class and safety is the number one aspect considered on the chase.

“So safety is very important. Not getting to learn and see the storms up close, but the safety component of it is imperative,” said Kerrie Simmons, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee.

The peak months for tornados in the United States are April, May and June. Typically more storm chasers are chasing during the month of May to witness storms, but the Hokie Storm Chasers this year ventured out during the last two weeks of June all because of safety concerns.

“That’s mostly why Dave, the instructor, moved the chase now to June instead of May because of what we call chaser convergence,” says Simmons.

Chaser convergence, also known as a storm chaser traffic jam, is where many people set out to go storm chasing. This can range from amateurs to professionals. It may not sound like a dangerous thing, but this can cause traffic backups to where people aren’t able to escape from a storm, wrecks from driving irresponsibly, and overall putting people at danger on the roads.

Chaser convergence, also known as a storm chaser traffic jam, can put chasers in a dangerous situation. (Catherine Maxwell)

“In the small chance or in the event that we need to escape the storm because of other chasers around that’s safety component number one, because we do have three vans full of precious cargo.”

Students on the trip also aren’t getting up close with the storms, either, like most may think. “The learning experience really is being at a distance, being able to see the storm in its entirety from a distance. That’s another reason we don’t want to be close. Not only for the safety aspect, but for being able to identify the structure of the storm as well.”

Speaking of being able to identify the structure of the storm, you need it to be daytime. Chasing at night can become a dangerous situation.

“So night chasing, we do not do that. That is definitely a safety concern because as most people know, tornadoes are pretty dangerous. We are not going to see them unless they are backlit by lightning. We don’t want a situation where we are way too close to where we should be when it comes to night chasing. So unfortunately if a really good storm is going through the night we are going to have to break off of it.”

Another safety issue is not having good communication. Students and leaders on the trip use Ham and CB radios to communicate between the three vans. Cell phones aren’t reliable enough when chasing storms.

