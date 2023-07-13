Birthdays
Slithering past the fear: How snakes benefit the environment

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Snakes can be the fuel for some people’s fears, but wildlife experts explain the slithering reptiles are important for our environment and are not as scary as they seem.

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center joined Here @ Home to talk about how to tell the difference between venomous and non-venomous snakes.

Wildlife Expert Haley Olsen-Hodges explained there are only two venomous snakes found in Southwest Virginia and only a total of three native to the Commonwealth.

Snakes also are beneficial to the environment; they eat rodents and animals that carry parasites like ticks which can be dangerous to human and pet health.

During her visit she brought in an opossum animal ambassador to explain that opossums are one of the few animals that go after snakes because they are immune to their venom.

That animal ambassador is joining the center’s team for educational visits, but she still needs a name. You can help vote for your favorite name by offering a donation the center and voting here online.

