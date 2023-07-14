Four arrested in Danville shootings police say are connected

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Four people have been arrested and are facing felony weapon offenses following several shootings in Danville this week.

According to the Danville Police Department, two shootings happened in the Purdum Woods Apartments in the 1500 block of Richmond Blvd. on July 11 and July 13. No one was injured in either incident.

Officers also responded around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12 to a shots fired call at Woodside Village Apartments in the 1300 block of Piney Forest Road. Police say they found one person who had been shot and had non-life threatening injuries.

Two other people from Woodside Village appeared separately at SOVAH Health Danville with gunshot wounds. One of them has non-life threatening injuries. The other person is in critical condition.

Police say they are still investigating the incidents and have taken multiple guns. They believe the shootings are connected. The apartment complexes are about four miles away from each other.

As of Friday morning, Danville police had not identified any of the victims or the suspects facing charges.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

