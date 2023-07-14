Birthdays
Here @ Home: Salvation Army Youth Programs

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Salvation Army branch recently welcomed new leadership and today we want to introduce you to the other half of the partnership, Major Cristina Trantham.

Last week we introduced you to Captain Matt Trantham, and today Major Trantham joins Here @ Home to discuss ways you can support the Salvation Army’s mission in the coming weeks.

Listen to our conversation where we discuss her new role, the goal of the Youth Programs and the mission of the Salvation Army.

Find out more information by calling 540-343-5335. Or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

