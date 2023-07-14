Human remains found in Henry County identified

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified human remains from Henry County on Wednesday.

The Martinsville-Henry County Police Department responded to reports of possible human remains in a home located on John Redd Blvd., Collinsville on June 23, 2023.

According to deputies, upon arrival the remains were found in an exterior-covered crawl space entry. The remains were later identified as Austin Lane Mabry, 30, of Bassett, Va.

Mabry was reported missing on May 30, where he was last seen leaving an apartment on Spring Drive, Collinsville.

Deputies say the preliminary autopsy shows no signs of foul play and examiners are working on the completed autopsy report to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry CountySheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

