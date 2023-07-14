Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Human remains found in Henry County identified

(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified human remains from Henry County on Wednesday.

The Martinsville-Henry County Police Department responded to reports of possible human remains in a home located on John Redd Blvd., Collinsville on June 23, 2023.

According to deputies, upon arrival the remains were found in an exterior-covered crawl space entry. The remains were later identified as Austin Lane Mabry, 30, of Bassett, Va.

Mabry was reported missing on May 30, where he was last seen leaving an apartment on Spring Drive, Collinsville.

Deputies say the preliminary autopsy shows no signs of foul play and examiners are working on the completed autopsy report to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry CountySheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Any additional rain will NOT be beneficial and could spark more high water issues.
Main threat for those who see storms today is flooding
A black bear (file)
City of Roanoke warns public after Mill Mountain bear sighting
73-year-old gets new roof
73-year-old gets free roof after replacing shingles on her own
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Missing Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. found safe

Latest News

Justine Bateman, center, and Oneika Barrett, left, celebrate outside Netflix during a Writers...
Movie stars join picket lines in fight over the future of Hollywood
Here @ Home: Salvation Army Youth Programs
Here @ Home: Salvation Army Youth Programs
Here @ Home: Salvation Army Youth Programs
Here @ Home: Salvation Army Youth Programs
Richard Quarles Mugshot
Roanoke man sentenced to more than 50 years for woman’s murder