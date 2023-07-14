Lynchburg storms down multiple trees and powerlines

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Many trees and powerlines were knocked down throughout the city of Lynchburg after Thursday night’s storm.

As of Friday afternoon, there were still over 1,000 people without power.

One tree was knocked down in front of E.C. Glass High School. Another fell near Grove Street pulling multiple power lines down with it completely blocking the road.

“We did not know that we were gonna get five to seven inches of rain,” said Gaynelle Hart, Director of Lynchburg Public Works. “Normally, we would have prepared ahead of time. We would have loaded barricades had we known. We would have had chainsaws prepared and crews on standby. But, since we did not know it was going to be that significant, we ended up having to call people from an off-duty status to respond.”

Lynchburg Public Works urges people not to drive around road barricades.

They say all roads should be open by Friday evening.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.