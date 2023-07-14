Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Lynchburg storms down multiple trees and powerlines

All other Toledo pools and splash pads will remain open from 12-6 p.m. this weekend.
All other Toledo pools and splash pads will remain open from 12-6 p.m. this weekend.(City of Toledo)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Many trees and powerlines were knocked down throughout the city of Lynchburg after Thursday night’s storm.

As of Friday afternoon, there were still over 1,000 people without power.

One tree was knocked down in front of E.C. Glass High School. Another fell near Grove Street pulling multiple power lines down with it completely blocking the road.

“We did not know that we were gonna get five to seven inches of rain,” said Gaynelle Hart, Director of Lynchburg Public Works. “Normally, we would have prepared ahead of time. We would have loaded barricades had we known. We would have had chainsaws prepared and crews on standby. But, since we did not know it was going to be that significant, we ended up having to call people from an off-duty status to respond.”

Lynchburg Public Works urges people not to drive around road barricades.

They say all roads should be open by Friday evening.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Any additional rain will NOT be beneficial and could spark more high water issues.
Main threat for those who see storms today is flooding
A black bear (file)
City of Roanoke warns public after Mill Mountain bear sighting
73-year-old gets new roof
73-year-old gets free roof after replacing shingles on her own
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield

Latest News

Solid Rock Baptist Church floods
Solid Rock Baptist Church sees flood damage after Lynchburg storms
Dave Carroll snaps this picture of Catherine Maxwell capturing a picture of the 2023 students...
That’s a wrap for the 2023 Hokie Storm Chase
Storm Chase Experience
Storm Chase Experience
Hollins Mill Park Rainfall
Hollins Mill Park Rainfall