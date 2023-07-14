Birthdays
Afternoon storms possible with periods of heavy rain

A wet start to your weekend
By Meteorologist Payton Major
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
  • Scattered storms in the afternoon and evening
  • Very heavy downpours, hail and wind are all possibilities
  • Humid weekend ahead as we remain in the 90s

SATURDAY

We’ll start of the morning with some areas of patchy fog that will quickly burn off to show partly cloudy skies. In the afternoon, clouds will begin to build in and we’ll see scattered showers west of I-81. By dinnertime, the storms will move eastward and some hometowns will see storms into the evening. The slow-moving nature of these may bring the risk of localized flash flooding along with a few severe storms. Be sure to have backup plans if you’ll be outdoors for long periods of time. The main threats for today are heavy downpours, hail and damaging wind. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Today's storms will be most active between 6-10pm.
Some hometowns have an increased flood threat for Saturday.
Some storms could continue into Sunday morning, specifically for the Southside. We will continue to be warm and muggy overnight. Lows will be in the 60s and 70s. Patchy, dense fog is possible to form into early Sunday.

SUNDAY

Highs will stay toasty in the upper 80s and low 90s and of course the dew points are staying on the tropical side.

The second half of the weekend doesn’t appear to be as stormy as the first, however, a few stray storms are possible. Most will be dry for Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Saturday will bring a better chance for more hometowns to see rain/storms than Sunday will.
NEXT WEEK

Monday may end up being the driest day of the week as weak high pressure moves overhead. Another cold front is set to arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday bringing the risk of scattered storms as it stalls out over southwest Virginia.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Another named storm has formed in the Atlantic. Subtropical storm Don will NOT impact the United States. Visit our HURRICANE CENTER for interactive tracking and resources.

Don marks the fifth storm for the Atlantic Hurricane Season.
SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Could weather balloons be replaced by drones? Paul Walsh, CEO, N.A at Meteomatics, joins Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts to showcase new developments in groundbreaking drone technology now being used to gather weather data around the world.

Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes.

