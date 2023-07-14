Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Pete Dye River Golf Course of Virginia Tech welcomes new leadership

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Swinging a club and enjoying a round of golf is a great way to spend some time outside this summer season. Today we are discussing a beautiful course in the New River Valley.

Michael Abraham, the New PGA General Manager at The Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech stopped by Here @ Home to discuss ways they hope to share their passion for golfing with the community.

The course will hold a Wounded Warriors Program Golf Tournament Monday, August 7th starting at 1 p.m. aiming to offer direct support to veterans and their families.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Any additional rain will NOT be beneficial and could spark more high water issues.
Main threat for those who see storms today is flooding
A black bear (file)
City of Roanoke warns public after Mill Mountain bear sighting
73-year-old gets new roof
73-year-old gets free roof after replacing shingles on her own
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Missing Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. found safe

Latest News

Justine Bateman, center, and Oneika Barrett, left, celebrate outside Netflix during a Writers...
Movie stars join picket lines in fight over the future of Hollywood
Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell joins us for a behind-the-scenes chat about her recent...
WDBJ7+: Catherine's Behind-the-Scenes Notes on the Hokie Storm Chase
7@four: Power Rangers
Power Rangers star to make appearance at Big Lick Comics
7@four: Power Rangers
7@four: Power Rangers