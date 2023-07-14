Pete Dye River Golf Course of Virginia Tech welcomes new leadership

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Swinging a club and enjoying a round of golf is a great way to spend some time outside this summer season. Today we are discussing a beautiful course in the New River Valley.

Michael Abraham, the New PGA General Manager at The Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech stopped by Here @ Home to discuss ways they hope to share their passion for golfing with the community.

The course will hold a Wounded Warriors Program Golf Tournament Monday, August 7th starting at 1 p.m. aiming to offer direct support to veterans and their families.

