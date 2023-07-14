Pittsylvania Pet Center hosts annual Putts for Paws golf tournament

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Community members are putting their hands together to raise money for the local animal shelter.

The Pittsylvania Pet Center hosted its 3rd annual Putts for Paws fundraiser at Cedars Country Club on Friday.

Twenty teams signed up to play in the tournament for chances to win up to $500.

They also had a 50/50 raffle for Pet Center items and other goodies.

All of the proceeds from the event will go toward helping the animals at the Pet Center.

The Bissell Foundation’s Empty the Shelter campaign is also taking place this month where all adoptions are $25.

