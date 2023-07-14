Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Pittsylvania Pet Center hosts annual Putts for Paws golf tournament

Putts for Paws
Putts for Paws(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Community members are putting their hands together to raise money for the local animal shelter.

The Pittsylvania Pet Center hosted its 3rd annual Putts for Paws fundraiser at Cedars Country Club on Friday.

Twenty teams signed up to play in the tournament for chances to win up to $500.

They also had a 50/50 raffle for Pet Center items and other goodies.

All of the proceeds from the event will go toward helping the animals at the Pet Center.

The Bissell Foundation’s Empty the Shelter campaign is also taking place this month where all adoptions are $25.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Any additional rain will NOT be beneficial and could spark more high water issues.
Main threat for those who see storms today is flooding
A black bear (file)
City of Roanoke warns public after Mill Mountain bear sighting
73-year-old gets new roof
73-year-old gets free roof after replacing shingles on her own
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Missing Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. found safe

Latest News

Solid Rock Baptist Church floods
Solid Rock Baptist Church sees flood damage after Lynchburg storms
WDBJ Plane Ride 50 Years Ago Today
WDBJ Plane Ride 50 Years Ago Today
Former NFL linebacker for Washington Redskins, takes a selfie with C.O.W. program students.
Former NFL Linebacker speaks to C.O.W. program students at VMI
Virginia Horse Center provides an update on the virus that affected two horses.
Virginia Horse Center provides update on virus outbreak