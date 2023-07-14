Power Rangers star to make appearance at Big Lick Comics

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Power Rangers franchise is celebrating 30 years with their latest Netflix movie, Power Rangers: Once & Always.

Star of the latest Netflix movie Steve Cardenas, and CEO of Big Lick Entertainment JD Sutphin stopped by 7@four to discuss a meet-and-greet opportunity for Power Rangers fans.

Steve Cardenas will be on site at Big Lick Comics for photos and autographs Saturday from 12-2 p.m.

Power Rangers: Once & Always is set to release in April. For more information about the event click here.

