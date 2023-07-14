Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Power Rangers star to make appearance at Big Lick Comics

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Power Rangers franchise is celebrating 30 years with their latest Netflix movie, Power Rangers: Once & Always.

Star of the latest Netflix movie Steve Cardenas, and CEO of Big Lick Entertainment JD Sutphin stopped by 7@four to discuss a meet-and-greet opportunity for Power Rangers fans.

Steve Cardenas will be on site at Big Lick Comics for photos and autographs Saturday from 12-2 p.m.

Power Rangers: Once & Always is set to release in April. For more information about the event click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Any additional rain will NOT be beneficial and could spark more high water issues.
Main threat for those who see storms today is flooding
A black bear (file)
City of Roanoke warns public after Mill Mountain bear sighting
73-year-old gets new roof
73-year-old gets free roof after replacing shingles on her own
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Missing Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. found safe

Latest News

Justine Bateman, center, and Oneika Barrett, left, celebrate outside Netflix during a Writers...
Movie stars join picket lines in fight over the future of Hollywood
Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell joins us for a behind-the-scenes chat about her recent...
WDBJ7+: Catherine's Behind-the-Scenes Notes on the Hokie Storm Chase
7@four: Power Rangers
7@four: Power Rangers
Here @ Home: Pete Dye River Golf Course
Pete Dye River Golf Course of Virginia Tech welcomes new leadership