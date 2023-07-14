Power Rangers star to make appearance at Big Lick Comics
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Power Rangers franchise is celebrating 30 years with their latest Netflix movie, Power Rangers: Once & Always.
Star of the latest Netflix movie Steve Cardenas, and CEO of Big Lick Entertainment JD Sutphin stopped by 7@four to discuss a meet-and-greet opportunity for Power Rangers fans.
Steve Cardenas will be on site at Big Lick Comics for photos and autographs Saturday from 12-2 p.m.
Power Rangers: Once & Always is set to release in April. For more information about the event click here.
