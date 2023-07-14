Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Roanoke man sentenced to more than 50 years for woman’s murder

Richard Quarles Mugshot
Richard Quarles Mugshot(Roanoke City Jail)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been sentenced for the 2022 shooting death of a woman whose body was found in a City park.

According to the Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Richard Colon Quarles entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors Friday afternoon.

Quarles pleaded no contest to first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a murder. He was subsequently found guilty of those charges. He was due to face a jury trial July 18.

According to Roanoke Police, Quarles was arrested in July of 2022 and charged with the second-degree murder of LeeAnn Haun, 37. She was found shot in the early hours of July 22, 2022 at Belmont Park in Roanoke, formerly known as Jackson Park.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said in a statement Friday the court sentenced Quarles to 50 years in prison on the first-degree murder charge, to be suspended after 29 years. He was also sentenced to three years for the firearm charge. The sentences were set to run consecutively, so Quarles faces 53 years total, suspended after 32 years.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Any additional rain will NOT be beneficial and could spark more high water issues.
Main threat for those who see storms today is flooding
A black bear (file)
City of Roanoke warns public after Mill Mountain bear sighting
73-year-old gets new roof
73-year-old gets free roof after replacing shingles on her own
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Missing Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. found safe

Latest News

Here @ Home: Salvation Army Youth Programs
Here @ Home: Salvation Army Youth Programs
Here @ Home: Salvation Army Youth Programs
Here @ Home: Salvation Army Youth Programs
Justine Bateman, center, and Oneika Barrett, left, celebrate outside Netflix during a Writers...
Movie stars join picket lines in fight over the future of Hollywood
FILE- United Parcel Service trucks are seen parked at a distribution facility, Friday, June 30,...
UPS to train nonunion employees as talks with union for 340,000 workers stalls and deadline nears