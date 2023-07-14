Solid Rock Baptist Church sees flood damage after Lynchburg storms

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - At around 4 p.m. on Thursday, water started pouring into the bottom level of Solid Rock Baptist Church through the windows and doors.

The downpour flooded the entire lower floor leaving standing water in every room. All of the flooring, rugs, trim, and some of the drywall will have to be replaced.

“We had water that was coming in from places we’ve never seen before,” said Peter Alexander, Executive Pastor of Solid Rock Baptist Church. “The drain was incapable of the amount of water that it was collecting in this well, and it was flooding four inches above the window sills.”

The church gathers donations all year long such as furniture, clothes, and Christmas toys for people in need in Virginia, West Virginia, and Kentucky.

The water damage forced them to throw away many of those items.

“A lot of the clothing and household items that were not bagged, that are in cartons or boxes has to be discarded. So, there’s a lot of content loss which is not covered by insurance, as I was informed,” added Alexander.

Insurance also won’t cover the church damage since it is not in a floodplain, and they had never experienced flooding like this before.

“We had some minor issues, which we corrected. But, never liked this. The insurance agent mentioned that this is a catastrophic loss. So, this is unusual,” said Alexander.

Volunteers are working to pump and sweep the water out. Local rental companies also gave them a discount on dehumidifiers and other equipment.

“This happened for a reason. I’m actually kind of excited to see what’s going to come from this. God is in control, and everybody’s contributing their time to get the building back into normal operating conditions,” explained Alexander.

They are accepting monetary donations for the church online.

