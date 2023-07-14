That’s a wrap for the 2023 Hokie Storm Chase

(WDBJ) - On their 9-day journey, the Hokie Storm Chasers witnessed 9 tornadoes, many funnel clouds, and thunderstorms that look like they should be pictured in every meteorology textbook. Here’s a quick recap of the 2023 chase.

“It’s a two way trip, round trip ticket. Everybody made it back safely so that is an overwhelming success in and of itself. We chased pretty much every day while we were out there, intercepted the storms every single day we chased. So I would say that from a forecasting standpoint, that was also a success. And of course all the students they go out to see tornadoes and we saw a bunch.”

Here’s what some of the students and leaders on the trip said about their experience:

“Adventure of a lifetime.”

“I’m gonna miss being out there.”

“The best time I’ve had in such a very long time.”

“Fantastic experience definitely will do it again.”

“Learned a lot this week.”

“It was really fun to come back as a professional.”

“Yeah, I’m ready for next year.”

“I’ve been everywhere, man.”

“An unforgettable experience.”

“15-year dream completed.”

“Incredible storms. Even better group of students.”

“This was a really good trip. I think that the students understand now the difficulties involved in chasing storms.”

