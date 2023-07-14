Virginia Horse Center provides update on virus outbreak

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Horse Center provided an update on a virus that broke out at the center in June, affecting two horses.

Officials now say the barn where the horses were kept is back and functioning.

Two teams from the State Veterinarians Office came within days and disinfected all the barns on the property.

Leaders say the new biosecurity clauses written last year helped maintain any spread of the virus.

“So there was no outbreak that exposed the other horses in the same barn or other any that was on the ground,” says CEO of the Virginia Horse Center, Glenn T. Petty. “It’s been long enough now that we can breathe.”

Petty says after the second infected horse was transported, he later passed.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.