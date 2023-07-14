Birthdays
Walmart adding sensory-friendly hours at stores nationwide

Walmart is adding sensory-friendly hours at stores nationwide for back-to-school shopping.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Walmart says it is taking steps toward creating a quieter shopping environment for those living with sensory disabilities.

The retail giant said its stores across the country will offer a quieter and more enjoyable shopping experience while helping get children ready for the upcoming school year.

“We are striving every day to create a culture where everyone feels they belong,” a spokesperson for the store shared.

The sensory-friendly shopping hours will take place on Saturdays in July and August from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. local time.

Officials said the stores will have dimmed lights without music playing or moving images on screens.

In areas of the country where school doesn’t return until after Labor Day, the sensory-friendly shopping hours will start on July 22.

More on Walmart’s back-to-school specials can be found online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

