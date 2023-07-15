Birthdays
Adventure Saturday at Roanoke County’s Explore Park

By Amaiya Howard
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County’s Explore Park hosted a full day of family fun activities on Adventure Saturday.

The event featured activities including a T-Rex Trail, live snakes, nature activities, and more.

Kids soared through trees at the Treetop quest and climbed a 50-foot tower.

Officials say they hope the event encourages people to come explore the outdoor amenities throughout the year.

“We’ve been hosting this series for a few years at Explore Park we have a couple throughout the year to really expose families and different individuals out here at Explore Park to show them what all we have to offer on select Saturdays throughout the year,” says Marketing and Administrative Coordinator for Roanoke County Parks Recreation and Tourism, Alex North.

The next Adventure Saturday will happen in mid-September.

