Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Alert issued in search for 3-year-old Virginia Beach girl

Samalea Daniels, missing from Virginia Beach
Samalea Daniels, missing from Virginia Beach(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Missing/Endangered Alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach City Police Department, for a girl missing since 9 a.m. July 14, 2023.

Police say the girl is believed to be in extreme danger and last reported seen at her grandmother’s house in Virginia Beach on Stonington Court. Samalea Monet Daniels is 3 years old and Black with brown eyes and black hair. She is 2′10″ and 25 pounds.

Police believe the girl is with Tianna Mila Daniels, 29, who is Black with hazel eyes and brown hair. She is 5′6″ and 130 pounds. They may be travelling in a grey 2011 Ford Escape SUV with Virginia plates N4M45T3.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Virginia Beach City Police Department at 757-385-5000.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Human remains found in Henry County identified as missing man
Afternoon storms on Saturday and a drier day on Sunday.
Afternoon storms possible with periods of heavy rain
FILE - Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 86th birthday Friday with a cheap doughnut deal.
Krispy Kreme offering dozen doughnuts for 86 cents on Friday
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

Saturday, July 15 - Morning Forecast
Saturday, July 15 - Morning Forecast
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million, among highest in lottery game’s history
Valley View Mall grand opening 07-17-1985
Valley View Mall Grand Opening / 7-17-1985