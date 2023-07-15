Alert issued in search for 3-year-old Virginia Beach girl

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Missing/Endangered Alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach City Police Department, for a girl missing since 9 a.m. July 14, 2023.

Police say the girl is believed to be in extreme danger and last reported seen at her grandmother’s house in Virginia Beach on Stonington Court. Samalea Monet Daniels is 3 years old and Black with brown eyes and black hair. She is 2′10″ and 25 pounds.

Police believe the girl is with Tianna Mila Daniels, 29, who is Black with hazel eyes and brown hair. She is 5′6″ and 130 pounds. They may be travelling in a grey 2011 Ford Escape SUV with Virginia plates N4M45T3.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Virginia Beach City Police Department at 757-385-5000.

The Virginia State Police has issued a Missing / Endangered Alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach City Police Department, for a missing child that occurred on July 14, 2023 at 0900 hours. pic.twitter.com/dXnUYSoeLT — VSPalerts (@VSPalerts) July 15, 2023

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.