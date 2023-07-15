Amherst County Police investigating murder of elderly woman

AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a badly wounded elderly woman on Boxwood Farm Road Saturday morning.

Deputies arrived to find the woman deceased and suffering from multiple injuries. The name of the victim has not been released.

Police are currently investigating the incident as a homicide and a suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator C. Tomlin at the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9373; or by calling Virginia Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

This is an ongoing investigation and WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

