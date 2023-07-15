Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Amherst County Police investigating murder of elderly woman

(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a badly wounded elderly woman on Boxwood Farm Road Saturday morning.

Deputies arrived to find the woman deceased and suffering from multiple injuries. The name of the victim has not been released.

Police are currently investigating the incident as a homicide and a suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator C. Tomlin at the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9373; or by calling Virginia Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

This is an ongoing investigation and WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Human remains found in Henry County identified as missing man
Afternoon storms on Saturday and a drier day on Sunday.
Afternoon storms possible with periods of heavy rain
FILE - Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 86th birthday Friday with a cheap doughnut deal.
Krispy Kreme offering dozen doughnuts for 86 cents on Friday
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

Generic police lights
Shooting in NW Roanoke injures one
Samalea Daniels, missing from Virginia Beach
Alert issued in search for 3-year-old Virginia Beach girl
Saturday, July 15 - Late Morning Forecast
Saturday, July 15 - Morning Forecast