Blacksburg’s Edric Zhang wins Gatorade Academic Achievement award

The former district player of the year is committed to Princeton and has a 4.66 weighted GPA.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (WDBJ) - Blacksburg High School soccer player Edric Zhang got his Hollywood moment this week, when he won the national Academic Achievement award at the Gatorade Player of the Year ceremony in Los Angeles.

Zhang was named the Gatorade state player of the year for boys soccer and was selected from a pool of more than 600 student-athletes across 12 sports for the Academic Achievement award.

And when you hear this resume, you’ll understand why.

Zhang is committed to Princeton and has a 4.66 weighted GPA at Blacksburg High School.

He was also the 2022 River Ridge District player of the year, and he’s been invited to train with the U.S. soccer national teams three different times.

Zhang is a research intern at the Virginia Tech College of Engineering, he’s won the Rotary Club Award for Academic Excellence, and he even spent part of last summer researching with NASA engineers at the Langley Research Center in Hampton.

