Danville woman charged with second degree murder after stabbing mother

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman has been charged with second degree murder after a woman was found stabbed to death on Saturday

Ebonie Michelle Holm, 44, is currently being held in the Danville City Jail without bond.

The Danville Police Department conducted a welfare check for Marie Boynton, 61, around 11:45 a.m. at 100 block of Wimbish Place.

When officers arrived, the woman was found suffering from multiple stab wounds and later pronounced dead by the Danville Life Saving Crew.

No other individuals are being sought.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.