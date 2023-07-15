Halifax County Sheriff’s Office in search of armed and dangerous man

HALIFAX, Va. (WDBJ) - The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Perryn Lhamar Hunt who was last reported having a Danville address.

Hunt has warrants for felony malicious wounding, felony use of a firearm in commission of a crime, and felony possession of a firearm. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Hunt or his whereabouts, contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 434-476-3334.

