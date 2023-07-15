Luther Maddy brings youth football camp to Lynchburg for fifth straight year

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As we reach the halfway point of July, the football season is drawing ever closer and Saturday in Lynchburg, one former Virginia Tech standout helped train the next generation of players.

The fifth annual Luther Maddy Youth Football Camp took over City Stadium Saturday morning, with dozens of kids ages 6 to 13 getting a chance to learn from other college and professional players.

Maddy was a defensive lineman at Tech from 2011 through 2015, and eventually went on to play in the Canadian Football League.

Now a realtor in the Hill City, the former Hokie has used his platform to give kids a free outlet to hone their skills and pave a path towards success.

“My thought is just to kind of give the kids some motivation,” said Maddy. “At one point, I was [their age]. Although I didn’t play organized football until high school, I came to one of these camps that gave me the motivation to know that it is possible to play collegiate football. We’ve got some college guys out here, guys that played pro football, and for the kids to see us putting them through drills, I think it does mean a lot and hopefully it goes a long way.

“I’m biased. I love football. I played football, but actually, any organized team sport goes a long way. You guys know what’s going on in the community in terms of the crime rate and all that. But to play a team sport with folks from different neighborhoods, getting to know different people, I think that’s a good start to turning things around around here.”

One of the instructors was former Liberty Christian Academy lineman Zach Rice, who’s about to start his second season with the UNC Tar Heels as a redshirt freshman.

The former five-star recruit talked about coming back home and giving back, like others did for him.

“It’s honestly a pleasure just to be back in my city and just be involved with somebody that’s trying to help out the kids,” said Rice. “I think that’s something that I see in my future. Also, I want to come back and give back so right now, when I have the little small time to come back and help kids or whatever, I try to be here whenever. I really appreciate Luther Maddy. I really appreciate all the coaches out here today because a lot of these coaches got me to where I wanted to be.”

Rice redshirted in his true freshman season, appearing in two games for a total of 16 snaps at right guard for the Tar Heels, including against Virginia Tech.

