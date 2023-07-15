Shooting in NW Roanoke injures one

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one has been arrested in a shooting early Saturday that injured one person.

Roanoke Police were called about 4:30 a.m. July 15, 2023 about shots fired in the 700 block of Hunt Ave NW.

Officers found no one at the scene, but a person with gunshot wound showed up around the same time at Roanoke Memorial Hospital, with injuries police say are non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

