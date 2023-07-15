Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Shooting in NW Roanoke injures one

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one has been arrested in a shooting early Saturday that injured one person.

Roanoke Police were called about 4:30 a.m. July 15, 2023 about shots fired in the 700 block of Hunt Ave NW.

Officers found no one at the scene, but a person with gunshot wound showed up around the same time at Roanoke Memorial Hospital, with injuries police say are non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Human remains found in Henry County identified as missing man
Afternoon storms on Saturday and a drier day on Sunday.
Afternoon storms possible with periods of heavy rain
FILE - Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 86th birthday Friday with a cheap doughnut deal.
Krispy Kreme offering dozen doughnuts for 86 cents on Friday
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

Samalea Daniels, missing from Virginia Beach
Alert issued in search for 3-year-old Virginia Beach girl
Saturday, July 15 - Late Morning Forecast
Saturday, July 15 - Morning Forecast
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million, among highest in lottery game’s history