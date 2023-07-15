A wet start to Sunday, but will clear off by the afternoon

Scattered showers until late morning

Warming up later today

Wildfire smoke returns tonight

SUNDAY

After a bit of a wet start, Sunday will show some sunshine along with highs in the upper 80s. The dew points are high making it feel tropical and muggy outside. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Wet start to this morning but we're looking at a dry afternoon. (WDBJ7 Weather)

Some wildfire smoke from Canadian might make the sky hazy starting tonight. We’re watching to see if it will impact our air quality the next few days.

Tonight some smoke from the Canadian wildfires will enter our area. Monday morning might be hazy. (WDBJ7 Weather)

We are keeping an eye on river flooding this morning until 11am for portions of central Virginia.

A flood watch is issued until 11am for portions of central Virginia. Watch for river and stream flooding. (WDBJ7 Weather)

MONDAY

Monday may end up being the driest day of the week as weak high pressure moves overhead with very isolated shower/storm chances. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK

Later in the week, we remain in a pattern where storm complexes, or clusters of storms, will take aim at the region. Each day, we’ll need to see where those setup and determine the impacts.

It remains hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

After a dry day Monday, afternoon thunderstorm potential lingers through the work week. (WDBJ7 Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Another named storm has formed in the Atlantic. Subtropical storm Don will NOT impact the United States. Visit our HURRICANE CENTER for interactive tracking and resources.

Don marks the fifth storm for the Atlantic Hurricane Season. (WDBJ7)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Could weather balloons be replaced by drones? Paul Walsh, CEO, N.A at Meteomatics, joins Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts to showcase new developments in groundbreaking drone technology now being used to gather weather data around the world.

Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.