Roanoke City Little League advances to first state tournament quarterfinal

The Star City squad was down 11-5 in the 6th inning, but Roanoke scored six in the frame to force extras.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Little League 9- to 11-year-old all-star team defeated Buchanan County 12-11 on Saturday to advance in the Virginia state tournament.

The Star City squad was down 11-5 in the 6th inning, but Roanoke scored six in the frame to force extras, and Remy Cummings walked it off with an RBI single in the 7th to win it.

It’s the first team in the city’s history to reach the quarterfinals of a Little League state tournament, with the next game set for Monday in Chesterfield County.

