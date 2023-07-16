Shooting in Lynchburg sends one woman to hospital

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman hospitalized early Sunday morning.

According to officials, officers responded to the 900 block of Pierce Street just before 12:30a Sunday morning for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the leg. Officers rendered first aid to the victim, and she was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital.

Police say there is no suspect information available at this time.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective E. Phelps at 434-455-6148 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

