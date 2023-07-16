Solid Rock Baptist Church flood damage aftermath

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The roads are finally opening up in Lynchburg, but some buildings will take time to repair.

After recent flash floods in the area, Solid Rock Baptist Church saw some damage to its foodbank after two buildings belonging to the church suffered water damage.

Mudslides, road closures, and debris filled the streets of Lynchburg.

“We’ve actually been able to locate where the water sources were coming in and what was causing it,” says Solid Rock Baptist Church Executive Pastor, Peter Alexander.

He says the drains were partially the problem for the flooding.

“We have found underground drains covered in asphalt,” explained Alexander. “We had to jackhammer them up yesterday and the day before, to gain access to them. We didn’t even know that they were there.”

Two blocks away from the Redemption Center, the basement of the church took a hit Sunday morning.

“At the food bank, we had a flood yesterday and the day before a little bit however, it was not severe it was manageable.”

Alexander says his team spent around five hours to get rid of most of the water.

“They didn’t have at first the shot vacs so they were using mops and buckets, squeezes and broom to get it up and they eventually got some other equipment,” added Alexander.

Only a hand full of food items had to be thrown out, but the main problem is getting the water out from underneath the walk-in freezer.

“We don’t want it rusting or collecting rust or damaging the floor underneath it, being continuously covered and water just being stagnated there for a long period of time.”

To dry up all the moisture, they had to result to fans, dehumidifiers, and air movers.

“It’s looking so much better those things, they’re really great pieces of equipment and their drying it out. You can just tell a difference just walking into the building how much dryer it is and it’s working well in the hallways as well as the rooms,” says Alexander.

Alexander says donations will help get the redemption center back to the way it was.

