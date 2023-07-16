Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday afternoon.

Police say it happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Route 11, just south of Mountain Pass Road in Botetourt County.

A 2000 Dodge Ram was traveling north when the truck crossed the center-line and hit a 2001 Ford F-250 head on, according to police.

The Ford was pulling a cattle trailer.

Police say Mark Alan Simpson was the driver of the Dodge and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

He was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Police say the driver of the Ford, Jeffrey M. Camper, and a female passenger were taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

They were both wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Several of the cattle had to be euthanized due to injuries they received, according to police.

The crash is under investigation.

