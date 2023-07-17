Birthdays
1-year-old struck, killed by truck after wandering away from 17-year-old babysitter, troopers say

By Julia Bingel and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 1-year-old boy died Friday evening after he wandered away from his 17-year-old babysitter and was struck by a vehicle, troopers said.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the 15-month-old boy had wandered away from a home and into a road in Milton Township.

The 17-year-old babysitter did not know the child had left the house, troopers said.

The child was struck by a pickup truck on Township Road 73 just before 8 p.m.

The boy was flown by helicopter to Akron Children’s Hospital where he died the following day.

Troopers said the 43-year-old driver of the truck and the passenger in the truck were not injured.

The death remains under investigation.

