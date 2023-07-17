Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Bath County Sheriff’s Office in search of endangered missing man

Steven Waller
Steven Waller(Credit: Bath County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bath County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an endangered man last seen July 11 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Steven Waller, 32, is described as a white man with blue eyes, brown hair, 6 feet tall, and weighing 300 pounds.

According to the family, Waller suffers from a mental illness and a learning disability.

Waller drives a white Chevy Impala with the license plate number 4UNCLE.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bath County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 839-2375 or Diane Waller Sibold at 540-784-8868.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Name released of man killed in Botetourt County crash
Melrose Ave.
Roanoke Fire-EMS puts out second fire in as many days on Melrose Avenue
Wildfire smoke returns leading to hazy sunshine.
Air quality reads ‘Unhealthy’ rest of Monday
Shooting in Lynchburg sends one woman to hospital
Kenneth Barbour mugshot
Names released of victim, suspect in killing of Amherst County woman

Latest News

FILE - Workers load grain at a grain port in Izmail, Ukraine, on April 26, 2023.
Russia halts landmark deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain at time of growing hunger
7@four: Summer Music Games
7@four: Summer Music Games
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Stores see increase in ticket sales ahead of estimated $900 million Powerball jackpot
Youth Arts Camp
Youth Arts Camp hopes to inspire kids to get creative