Bath County Sheriff’s Office in search of endangered missing man

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bath County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an endangered man last seen July 11 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Steven Waller, 32, is described as a white man with blue eyes, brown hair, 6 feet tall, and weighing 300 pounds.

According to the family, Waller suffers from a mental illness and a learning disability.

Waller drives a white Chevy Impala with the license plate number 4UNCLE.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bath County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 839-2375 or Diane Waller Sibold at 540-784-8868.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.