Bath County Sheriff’s Office in search of endangered missing man
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bath County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an endangered man last seen July 11 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Steven Waller, 32, is described as a white man with blue eyes, brown hair, 6 feet tall, and weighing 300 pounds.
According to the family, Waller suffers from a mental illness and a learning disability.
Waller drives a white Chevy Impala with the license plate number 4UNCLE.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bath County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 839-2375 or Diane Waller Sibold at 540-784-8868.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.