Blue Cow Ice Cream celebrates National Ice Cream Day by giving back to the Boys and Girls Club

The shop is donating a portion of the proceeds to the Boys and Girls Club.
The shop is donating a portion of the proceeds to the Boys and Girls Club.(Blue Cow Ice Cream)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday is National Ice Cream Day and a local shop in Virginia celebrated the day while also giving back.

Blue Cow Ice Cream is donating a portion of Sunday’s sales to local Boys and Girls Club chapters. Dozens of people beat the heat on Sunday afternoon and got something sweet at the Roanoke location.

The Roanoke location will be giving a check of more than $500 to the Boys and Girls Club from Sunday’s sales.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

