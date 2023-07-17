Botetourt Board of Supervisors expected to vote on major development

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt Board of Supervisors is expected to vote Monday on a major development. The proposal includes a new housing development on the former Murray Farm grounds.

Earlier this month the county’s Planning Commission unanimously approved zoning plans for Harvest at Blue Ridge. It’s a housing development with more than 400 units for single-family residences, apartments, and town homes.

Monday, the board of supervisors will decide whether the project moves forward.

There is a public hearing, in case you would like to voice your opinion; the meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the administration center.

During the same meeting, there will be a public hearing about the definition of “church” that could help daycare shortages. The current definition describes it as a place of worship and an institution people regularly attend.

The proposed amendment would add daycare and education activities to the definition. Officials say this could expand childcare services in Botetourt.

Other localities including Roanoke County, Bedford County, and Pulaski County include daycare in the definitions.

