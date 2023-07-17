Birthdays
Botetourt County seeking responses to remote worker survey

Botetourt County, VA Logo
Botetourt County, VA Logo(Botetourt County, VA)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County is asking residents to respond to its remote training survey.

The county formed a Remote Worker Focus Group to identify and support remote and hybrid workers living in the county and be an attractive place to live for the remote workforce.

The county’s goal is to become a State Certified Remote Work Community and develop programs to support remote workers and attract new talent to the area.

Residents can complete the survey by clicking here.

