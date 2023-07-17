BREAKING: Suspect on the run after WVSP Trooper shot during traffic stop

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A West Virginia State Police Tropper was shot while conducting a traffic stop according to WVSP Captain R.A. Maddy.

The stop occurred at the Dollar General in Midway off of exit 42 of I-77.

According to Captain Maddy, at 9:22 a.m., the suspect produced a firearm and fired one round at the trooper striking them in the elbow.

The suspect is believed to be Scott Arthur O’Brien of Hamilton, Ohio, and the suspect vehicle, a white Jeep Grand Cherokee bearing West Virginia registration 68H949 in an unknown direction.

There is older damage present on the driver’s side A pillar, hood and fender near the rear-view mirror.

If anyone locates the suspect vehicle or suspect, please call the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at 304 256-6700.

