Car catches fire in two vehicle crash in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police responded to a two car crash on Melrose Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The crash happened at the 2100 block of Melrose Avenue near the intersection of Salem Turnpike around 9:40 p.m. One of the cars caught fire.

Police confirmed to WDBJ7 no one was hurt and no one went to the hospital.

The crash scene is now clear.

