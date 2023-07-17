Birthdays
Car catches fire in two vehicle crash in Roanoke

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police responded to a two car crash on Melrose Avenue just before 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The crash happened at the 2100 block of Melrose Avenue near the intersection of Salem Turnpike around 9:40 p.m. One of the cars caught fire.

Police confirmed to WDBJ7 no one was hurt and no one went to the hospital.

The crash scene is now clear.

