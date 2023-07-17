Council expected to vote on Gainsboro Community Hub Concept Plan

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council is expected to vote to adopt plans for a community hub in the Gainsboro neighborhood.

City leaders say the goal is to support residents in the area and help revitalize the neighborhood. The Historic Gainsboro Community Hub Concept Plan guides development in the area.

The concept outlines goals to foster a mix of businesses, housing, and community spaces.

It focuses on three areas: Henry Street, North Jefferson Street, and the block near the Gainsboro library where the Lawson building and Claytor Memorial Clinic buildings are located.

Roanoke City Council will approve or deny the plan Monday afternoon during their 7 PM meeting. Click here to view the meeting agenda.

