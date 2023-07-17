Birthdays
Council expected to vote on Gainsboro Community Hub Concept Plan

Gainsboro Community Hub Concept Plan
Gainsboro Community Hub Concept Plan(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council is expected to vote to adopt plans for a community hub in the Gainsboro neighborhood.

City leaders say the goal is to support residents in the area and help revitalize the neighborhood. The Historic Gainsboro Community Hub Concept Plan guides development in the area.

The concept outlines goals to foster a mix of businesses, housing, and community spaces.

It focuses on three areas: Henry Street, North Jefferson Street, and the block near the Gainsboro library where the Lawson building and Claytor Memorial Clinic buildings are located.

Roanoke City Council will approve or deny the plan Monday afternoon during their 7 PM meeting. Click here to view the meeting agenda.

Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 17, 2023
The Historic Gainsboro Community Hub Concept Plan