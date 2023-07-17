Danville Police Department reveals new programming brand: ‘One Community’

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is introducing a new product designed to bring the city together.

One Community is its new brand of programming product that encourages the community to work together.

The new logo includes the Martin Luther King Memorial Bridge to represent bridging the gap between residents and police.

Their programs and initiatives such as the Youth Police Academy or “Stop, Pop, and Lock it” will now be brought to you by One Community.

“You can buy any piece of equipment, technology, or whatever you need to solve a crime, but you can’t buy those relationships.” said Matt Bell, Public Relations Specialist for the Danville Police Department. “It’s so important to have strong, long-lasting relationships with everyone here in the community.”

Over time, businesses and organizations will have an opportunity to be recognized as a part of the O.C.

One Community encourages them to become involved to enhance connections between business owners, leaders and stakeholders.

