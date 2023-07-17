Gas prices in Roanoke average $3.30 per gallon

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have risen 7.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 8.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 83.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 0.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.80 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $3.06 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.89 per gallon, a difference of 83 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.79 per gallon while the highest was $4.29 per gallon, a difference of $1.50 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.53 per gallon today. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

July 17, 2022: $4.13 per gallon (U.S. Average: $4.51 per gallon)

July 17, 2021: $2.91 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.16 per gallon)

July 17, 2020: $1.96 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.20 per gallon)

July 17, 2019: $2.51 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.79 per gallon)

July 17, 2018: $2.51 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.86 per gallon)

July 17, 2017: $1.99 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.25 per gallon)

July 17, 2016: $1.98 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.20 per gallon)

July 17, 2015: $2.47 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.77 per gallon)

July 17, 2014: $3.30 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.58 per gallon)

July 17, 2013: $3.33 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.66 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.31 per gallon, up 7.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.23 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.33 per gallon, up 8.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.24 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.41 per gallon, up 6.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.35 per gallon.

“With oil prices rising to $75 per barrel last week, the highest level in months, the national average price of gasoline saw similar upward pressure, with a little over half of the nation’s states seeing gas prices rise last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the price increases could continue into this week, I would expect them to be fairly mild, with the national average likely staying in the $3.50-$3.60 range that we’ve been stuck in since April for the coming week and likely into next week as well. Economic data has been playing a larger than typical role in putting pressure on gas prices, with OPEC production cuts also a major factor.”

