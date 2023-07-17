Birthdays
Here @ Home offers tips on getting help during National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month

Why minority populations find unique challenges getting help
By Natalie Faunce
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month - a time to bring awareness to the unique struggles that racial and ethnic minority communities face.

Here @ Home sat down with Mikenley Lundy, a licensed professional counselor with Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, to talk about the challenges minority populations face.

He talks about the acronym STIGMA - which can help people keep in mind how to get and give help to those who need it most.

S: Speak up about mental health.

T: Teach empathy and understanding.

I: Include everyone.

G: Give support.

M: Mind your language.

A: Advocate for mental health.

For more information, call their offices for an initial visit: 540-343-3007 or use the 24/7 hotline at 540-981-9351/

For other resources, visit psychologytoday.com.

