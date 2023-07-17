Lynchburg City Schools seeking feedback from families about future of the district

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools is asking families to share their input on the future of the district at a series of public meetings.

LCS is working on its upcoming Facilities Master Plan and different scenarios about the district in upcoming school years. The master plan could include rezoning certain districts, consolidating elementary schools, expanding PRE-K options and improving existing school buildings.

The district’s deputy superintendent for operations and strategic planning explained nothing is set in stone and parents are encouraged to give their opinions.

”This is a very sincere effort to gather feedback based on those first-step scenarios,” Reid Wodicka said. “When we get that feedback, we’ll use that then to sincerely and potentially make different and final recommendations.”

The first session starts Monday at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Paul Munro Elementary at 4641 Locksview Road. In case you can’t make it to Monday’s session, here are the upcoming public comment meetings:

Tuesday, July 18: Sandusky Elementary at 5828 Apache Lane

Wednesday, July 19: Heritage Elementary at 501 Leesville Road

Monday, July 24: Dearington Elementary at 210 Smyth Street

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.