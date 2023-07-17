Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Mountain Valley Pipeline asks Supreme Court to overturn stays

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - The Mountain Valley Pipeline is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a recent ruling that halted construction.

Pipeline opponents have challenged recent action by Congress to fast-track the project and limit judicial review. And the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond said all work should stop until that constitutional issue is decided.

But MVP has now petitioned the Supreme Court, saying the appeals court lacks jurisdiction and a delay of just a few weeks will prevent the pipeline from being placed in service by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Name released of man killed in Botetourt County crash
Melrose Ave.
Roanoke Fire-EMS puts out second fire in as many days on Melrose Avenue
Wildfire smoke returns leading to hazy sunshine.
Air quality reads ‘Unhealthy’ rest of Monday
Shooting in Lynchburg sends one woman to hospital
Kenneth Barbour mugshot
Names released of victim, suspect in killing of Amherst County woman

Latest News

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett speaks on Sunday, July 16, 2022, in Hampton, Ga, while...
Mother says man who killed 4 people in Georgia needed mental help for years but refused treatment
Gainsboro Hub Plan
Gainsboro Hub Plan
ROCO Roundabout Work
ROCO Roundabout Work
MVP Appeal
MVP Appeal