Multiple arrested after pursuit in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash in Martinsville Sunday, according to the City of Martinsville.

Police say a motorist drove a Nissan Altima into Martinsville that was reported stolen from Danville.

Police tried to perform a traffic stop on Memorial Blvd as it approached the city limits going towards Commonwealth Blvd. However, the driver of the vehicle drove away to a local Lowes before driving onto Memorial Blvd again. The driver lost control of the Altima, rear-ended another vehicle, hit an embankment, and flipped the car over.

After the crash, police ordered all of the occupants to get out of the vehicle. As three people were being detained, 20-year-old Jinez Harper, of Danville, ran away from the vehicle. An officer was able to catch Harper, which caused a struggle to ensue that left the officer with a dislocated finger. Police say Harper was gripping a bag at the time of his arrest which contained three guns, one of them having the serial number filed off.

A 17-year-old juvenile from Danville was driving the vehicle and was charged with Felony attempt to Elude, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and Driving Without a License. Hairston was charged with Obstruction of Justice, three counts of Illegal Possession of a Concealed Weapon, Removing/Altering Serial Numbers on a Firearm, and Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.

Three other individuals, which were passengers in the vehicle, were taken into custody, interviewed and released to relatives.

The juvenile was sent to the W.W. Moore Detention Center.

