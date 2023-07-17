Police urge public to avoid downtown Roanoke after bear cub sighting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are asking the public to stay away from the Market Square area of downtown Roanoke until further notice because of a bear cub sighting. They are asking the public to give the bear its space.

Police say they are monitoring the bear as of 4 p.m. Monday, with the department’s Animal Warden Unit on-scene.

Police have been in contact with the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

