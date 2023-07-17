Police urge public to avoid downtown Roanoke after bear cub sighting
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are asking the public to stay away from the Market Square area of downtown Roanoke until further notice because of a bear cub sighting. They are asking the public to give the bear its space.
Police say they are monitoring the bear as of 4 p.m. Monday, with the department’s Animal Warden Unit on-scene.
Police have been in contact with the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
