RAYSAC says survey highlights troubling trend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local organization that works to reduce substance abuse among young people says the results of a new survey are “alarming.”

The Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition, more commonly known as RAYSAC, interviewed 500 Roanoke Valley Adults for the group’s annual survey.

And what it found was a sharp increase in the number of people who said they did not believe that pills obtained somewhere other than a licensed pharmacy might contain fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a dangerous opioid, 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine or heroin. And it’s often found in counterfeit pills or mixed with other drugs. But RAYSAC’s latest survey found that nearly one in three people said “no,” when they were asked if pills might contain fentanyl.

Adam Neal is the Director of RAYSAC.

“We want to make sure that everybody knows that this is something that is affecting our area and it’s causing many deaths and overdoses throughout our area, so we need to be prepared,” he said.

Neal is concerned with the latest poll results, and so is Lisa Via who has been on the front lines of the opioid epidemic as Manager of the Council of Community Services’ Drop In Center North.’

“The numbers don’t lie. We have definitely seen in our area alone have seen a huge increase in fentanyl overdoses,” she told WDBJ7 in an interview. “We are able to offer participants fentanyl test strips and probably 99.9 percent of the folks that test their product or their drugs come back positive for fentanyl.”

Neal is encouraging parents and others in contact with young adults to share information about the risks associated with fentanyl.

“It doesn’t have to be a parent. It can be a coach. It can be a mentor. It can be a neighbor down the street,” he said. “Please talk to the youth in your life and let them know that this stuff is out there and it’s not what it used to be. It’s a lot more dangerous.”

Neal said RAYSAC is redoubling its effort to reach people who might make an impulsive decision to accept a pill at a party or a bar.

And the organization is introducing a new education program called opioidWise, which is geared toward high school students.

