“Streets see everything.” Father seeks answers about who killed his daughter four years ago

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kyyona Casey was shot and killed four years ago, July 17, 2019. Every year on the anniversary, Kyyona’s family and friends gather at her gravesite, hoping to find closure and answers.

In the four years since Kyyona’s death, no one has been arrested or charged for her murder, and the family desperately wants justice.

Kyyona Casey’s father explained how he has made the same plea every year since 2019.

“I just want answers,” Bobbie Casey said. “It’s all I ask for.”

Someone shot and killed Kyyona alongside Justin Jennings in a car on Orange Avenue near 11th Street Northwest. But four years later, little progress has been made on the case.

“I just wish the public would help me solve my case so I can get justice and go on with my life,” Bobbie Casey said. “As long as you know a killer [is] out here, it [will] never be the same.”

WDBJ7 has been following the case since it happened four years ago. During previous reporting, we learned Kyyona was supposed to testify against Marcus Clark, who was facing a first-degree murder charge.

Just weeks before the trial, Kyyona was found dead. The murder charges against Clark were dropped.

“Streets see everything,” Bobbie Casey said. “It’s just police [that] don’t know nothing.”

With the number of shootings increasing year after year in Roanoke City, Bobbie Casey is frustrated this may turn into another open case.

“I just want them to come and tell me something,” Bobbie Casey said. “I just don’t want this to be a cold case 20 years down the line.”

Bobbie Casey explained he won’t give up until his daughter gets justice.

“Before I closed her casket, I told her [that] before I leave Earth, I hope I get answers and that’s all I ask for,” Bobbie Casey said. “No violence, I just want answers.”

Roanoke City Police were not available Monday for an on-camera interview, but Chief Stokes told WDBJ7 the case is still ongoing and an active investigation.

“If anyone has information that they might have been hesitant to have brought forward in the past, we encourage you to contact us now so that we can bring justice to her and her family,” Chief Stokes said in a statement.

Anyone with information can contact Roanoke Police at (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

