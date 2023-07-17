Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia coming to Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pride of Salem Band Boosters is presenting the Annual Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia Tuesday, August 1 at Salem Stadium.

This year is the 30th anniversary of the Summer Music Games and bringing professional marching bands to the Roanoke Valley.

The Summer Music Games will showcase competition performances by Carolina Crown- Fort Mill, SC, Troopers- Casper, WY, Blue Stars- La Crosse, WI, Seattle Cascades- Seattle, WA, and Madison Scouts, Madison, WI.

Thomas Graham was a guest on 7@four to chat about the games; he is assistant band director of The Pride of Salem Marching Band

Tickets can be purchased online here or at the event itself.

