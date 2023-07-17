Traffic affected as fire demolition resumes in Vinton

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Demolition on properties damaged by fire in downtown Vinton has resumed and is expected to affect traffic until Friday, July 21.

The northbound lane of S. Pollard St. (from E. Jackson Ave. to E. Lee Ave.) and the eastbound lane of E. Lee Ave. (from S. Pollard St. to S. Maple St.) are closed during the demolition. Businesses in the area will still be open to the public, according to the town.

Several buildings are coming down after being destroyed or otherwise damaged in a fire in 2022.

