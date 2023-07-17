Traffic delays expected during construction of Roanoke County roundabout

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers are told to expect possible delays at the intersection of Starkey Road and Buck Mountain Road in Roanoke County this week, according to VDOT. Construction has been underway on a roundabout at that intersection since spring 2023.

Flaggers are controlling traffic at the intersection and will continue around the clock, weather-permitting, until the evening of Friday, July 21, according to VDOT. Crews will be grading and replacing a section of pavement in the work zone.

Message boards are posted to alert drivers to the change in work hours and possible delays.

The roundabout project is expected to be completed in late 2023.

