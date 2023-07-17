Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Valley View Mall celebrates 38 years of operation

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday marks the 38th anniversary of Valley View Mall’s grand opening. The mall first opened their doors on July 17, 1985.

Valley View Mall’s conception was filled with controversy as the land was originally a farm owned by the Huff family. Local activists and the owners of Tanglewood Mall had filed a lawsuit to prevent the rezoning of the farm to a shopping center.

The Virginia Supreme Court eventually upheld the rezoning and construction started in August of 1983.

The opening of the mall included a guest appearance from the designer of Cabbage Patch Dolls, Xavier Roberts, where over 500 people stood in line for an autograph.

Officials from local hotels reported having booked reservations for the entire week, turning away over 200 guests.

Watch the original archive video here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Barbour mugshot
Names released of victim, suspect in killing of Amherst County woman
Samalea Daniels, missing from Virginia Beach
Alert issued in search for 3-year-old Virginia Beach girl
Wildfire smoke from Canada drifts south into our region for Monday.
Hazy skies return for Monday
Ebonie Michelle Holm
Danville woman charged with second-degree murder after allegedly stabbing mother
Generic police lights
Shooting in NW Roanoke injures one

Latest News

Valley View Mall Grand Opening
Valley View Mall Grand Opening
Melrose Ave.
Roanoke Fire EMS crews on Melrose Avenue, public asked to avoid area
Roanoke City Little League advances
The Roanoke City Little League all-star team advanced to the state quarterfinals.
Roanoke City Little League advances to first state tournament quarterfinal