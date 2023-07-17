Valley View Mall celebrates 38 years of operation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday marks the 38th anniversary of Valley View Mall’s grand opening. The mall first opened their doors on July 17, 1985.

Valley View Mall’s conception was filled with controversy as the land was originally a farm owned by the Huff family. Local activists and the owners of Tanglewood Mall had filed a lawsuit to prevent the rezoning of the farm to a shopping center.

The Virginia Supreme Court eventually upheld the rezoning and construction started in August of 1983.

The opening of the mall included a guest appearance from the designer of Cabbage Patch Dolls, Xavier Roberts, where over 500 people stood in line for an autograph.

Officials from local hotels reported having booked reservations for the entire week, turning away over 200 guests.

Watch the original archive video here.

